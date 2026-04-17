Whitecaps-Lugnuts Postponed; Doubleheader Friday

Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps experienced their first postponement of the 2026 season, as the Thursday night contest against the Lansing Lugnuts was rained out due to unplayable field conditions.

Constant rain moving through Lansing began in the early hours of Thursday morning and continued throughout the day, ultimately forcing the postponement out of respect for the health and safety of the participating players.

Instead, the series will feature a pair of games on Friday night, lasting seven innings each and separated by 40 minutes, beginning at 6:05pm. On Wednesday, the Whitecaps won their season-high third straight game with a 7-5 defeat of their longtime rival. The victory propelled the Whitecaps back over the .500 mark at 6-5, and the team has opened the season winning four of their first five games on the road.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps continue this six-game set with two games against the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday at 6:05pm. Pitchers Lucas Elissalt and Rayner Castillo are scheduled to get the starts for West Michigan against righties Samuel Dutton and Zane Taylor for Lansing. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 5:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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