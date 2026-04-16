Genth Transferred from Fort Myers

Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Harry Genth has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Genth will wear #32. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with six on the injured list and one on the temporarily inactive list.

Cedar Rapids plays a doubleheader today, Thursday, April 16, at home against Quad Cities, with game one beginning at 4:30.







Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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