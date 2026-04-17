Kernels and River Bandits Split Doubleheader 2-1, 6-0

Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Kernels used great pitching in a 2-1 win in game one, and Quad Cities did the same in game two, blanking Cedar Rapids 6-0 as the two sides split the Thursday night doubleheader.

The Kernels got on the board first in game one. Walks from Khadim Diaw, Brandon Winokur and Danny De Andrade loaded the bases, and a fielder's choice plated Diaw to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

Quad Cities tied it in the third. With two outs, Nolan Sailors ripped a triple and scored on an Asbel Gonzalez RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the inning, De Andrade untied it. With one out, De Andrade launched his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left to put the Kernels up 2-1.

Cedar Rapids pitching took the Kernels the rest of the way. Eli Jones went five one-run innings en route to his first high-A win. Behind him, Nick Trabacchi threw a scoreless sixth inning, and Paulshawn Pasqualotto locked down his third save of the season with a scoreless seventh to preserve the 2-1 win.

It was all River Bandits in game two. Quad Cities struck first in the top of the first inning. A walk, an error and a walk loaded the bases with no one out. Ramon Ramirez put QC ahead 1-0 with an RBI single.

They blew it open in the second. Diego Guzman worked a one-out walk, stole second, stole third, and scored on a wild pitch to double the lead to 2-0. A walk and a single put two more on for Ramirez, who lined a two-run double to make it 4-0. Ramirez scored to cap off the inning on an Austin Charles base hit to extend the Quad Cities' lead to 5-0.

The River Bandits added a run in the third on a Sailors RBI groundout after a Trevor Werner triple, and pitching took them the rest of the way in a 6-0 game two win.

The split of the twin bill sets the Kernels at 6-6 on the season as they go to 1-2 in the series against Quad Cities. The six-game set continues Friday at 6:05. Adrian Bohorquez gets the start opposite Mason Miller.







Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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