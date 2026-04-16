South Bend Cubs Team up with Legacy Heating & Air to Offer Free Tickets to United States Military Members

Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - An annual tradition each May at Four Winds Field features the South Bend Cubs giving back to all United States active military members and Veterans on Military Appreciation Weekend. Held this season on May 30 and 31, as South Bend takes on the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Four Winds Field, all active-duty military and Veterans can receive two free tickets to the games courtesy of Legacy Heating & Air.

Those wishing to join the Military Appreciation festivities and book their complimentary tickets can do so by showing their Military Identification Card at the Four Winds Field box office, which has now been moved to its new location at the left field gate in the South Bend Cubs event building.

"Getting to see our active-duty military and Veteran heroes at the ballpark every Military Appreciation Weekend is something that is always special and dear to all of our hearts," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "We would not be able to do what we do without our brave men and women serving and protecting us. With that in mind, partnering with Legacy Heating & Air to offer free tickets is the least we can do to show our appreciation."

"Many of our team members have worn the uniform, and their commitment to service is part of what makes Legacy Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical who we are," said Anna Coons Marketing Manager for Legacy. "Partnering with the South Bend Cubs to provide free tickets is our way of honoring that service and giving back to those who've given so much."

The game on Saturday, May 30 against Fort Wayne will begin at 7:05 PM EST. Gates open at 5:30 PM EST. Before the game on Saturday, the Cubs will honor Gold Star Families in attendance, along with all military members with a wreath laying ceremony, and the game will be followed by a special postgame fireworks show.

"Normally we host our Military Appreciation games over Memorial Day Weekend," continued Hart. "But even though we are not at home on Memorial Day this year, it is important to our organization to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

Sunday's series finale between South Bend and Fort Wayne will have a 2:05 PM EST first pitch. Gates open at 12:30 PM EST. Outside of the left field gate, military vehicles will be on display, and those guests in attendance that day can meet the South Bend Cubs players, who will sign autographs before the game. It is also Daniel Palencia bobblehead day, with the first 1000 fans receiving a special bobblehead of the Chicago Cubs closer.







Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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