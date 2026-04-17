Dragons Game Postponed on Thursday Night in Midland, Michigan

Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons was postponed due to rain on Thursday in Midland, Michigan. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, April 17 as part of a doubleheader in Midland. The first game will start at 5:05 pm (EDT). Both games will be seven-inning games.

The series in Midland between the Dragons and Loons will continue with games Saturday and Sunday, both at 1:05 pm.

The Dragons will be back home at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District to begin a six-game set with the South Bend Cubs beginning Tuesday, April 21 at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

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