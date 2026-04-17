Nuts/Whitecaps Postponed, Doubleheader Friday
Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Ind. - The Lansing Lugnuts (5-5) and the West Michigan Whitecaps (6-5) were postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Thursday and will make up the game as part of a 6:05 p.m. doubleheader Friday at Jackson® Field™.
The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games separated by approximately 40 minutes between games. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Fans with tickets to Thursday's game may exchange them in person at the ballpark box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts home game this season.
For more information about the Lansing Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
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