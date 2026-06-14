Sprague-Lott Hits for Cycle in 23-15 Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Jared Sprague-Lott hit for the ninth cycle in Lansing Lugnuts (29-34) history in a 23-15 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (29-32) in front of 6,459 on Saturday night at Jackson Field™. Cedar Rapids finished the game with 30 hits, the most allowed by the Lugnuts in their 30-year history, while the Nuts amassed 18 hits in defeat. The Kernels ambushed Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha for 10 runs (nine earned) in two innings, adding nine more runs (six earned) against Ryan Brown in 2 1/3 innings, and four runs (three earned) off Tucker Novotny in 3 2/3 innings. Trailing 23-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Lugnuts rallied with solo tallies in the sixth and seventh innings and nine runs in the eighth before ultimately falling. Abel Mercedes finished off the game by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Sprague-Lott was a motor for Lansing's offense, going 4-for-6 at the plate with four RBIs, contributing a two-run home run in the fourth inning, an RBI double in the sixth, and both an RBI triple and a single in the eighth. In the process, he became the first Lugnut to hit for the cycle since Jack Winkler on June 21, 2023, and the first Nut to hit for the cycle at home since Ryan Gold on April 18, 2019.

Ali Camarillo also went 4-for-6, hitting a solo home run in the third inning, and had three RBIs and two runs scored. In the winning effort, Cedar Rapids first baseman Jay Thomason went 6-for-6 with six singles to tie the Midwest League record for hits in a nine-inning game. Danny De Andrade added two doubles and two home runs, part of a six-homer barrage from the visitors.

The Lugnuts will look to end the series on a high note with starter Nathan Dettmer on the mound Sunday, opposing Cedar Rapids' Ivran Romero. Gates open at 12 p.m. for a Capital City Market Kids Day featuring postgame Kids Run the Bases. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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