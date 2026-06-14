Davalan and Quintero Homer, Loons' Pitching Ks 11 in 3-1 Win

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - Chuck Davalan and Eduardo Quintero both left the yard in a Great Lakes Loons (35-25) 3-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (32-26) on a 76-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. With a Lake County and Dayton win, Great Lakes holds a half-game lead in the Midwest League East division.

- Loons pitching struck out 11, starter Brooks Auger punched out six. The right-hander after allowing two hits to start the first, ended with two strikeouts. Auger induced a double play, fielding a comebacker to begin a 1-4-3 twin killing in the second.

- Chuck Davalan delivered his first extra base hit of the series, a solo home run in the third inning. The ball hooked left of the right field pole.

- Eduardo Quintero hit his first homer since April 25th. In the fifth, the 20-year-old connected on a Peyton Niksch pitch and powered it over the left field fence.

- Reynaldo Yean earned the win. He entered in the fourth with two outs. After Tayden Hall walked and stole second base, he got greedy and Yean picked him off second base. The right-hander secured the first two outs of the fifth inning, Wisconsin's Josiah Ragsdale and Andrew Fischer provided back-to-back hits. Alex Makarewich entered and struck out Braylon Payne on three pitches.

- Isaac Ayon went 3.2 innings in relief and permitted only one hit. Wisconsin's Eric Bitoni greeted Ayon to the game with a solo home run. Ayon ended his outing, retiring six in a row. The right-hander gloved a Marco Dinges groundout and applied the tag. After words from both, Ayon squared up, leading to the benches clearing. Ayon and Dinges were ejected.

- Davis Chastain collected the final out and earned his second save of the season.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes scored their third run on an error by Timber Rattlers second baseman Juan Baez.

Up Next

Great Lakes finishes the series tomorrow Sunday, June 14th. The first pitch is at 2:10 pm ET. The Loons hold a half-game lead in the Midwest League East standings, the first half ends on June 18th.







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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