Cubs Postseason-Bound with 6-4 Defeat of Peoria

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (37-21) clinched their first postseason berth since 2022 on Saturday night at Four Winds Field, beating the Peoria Chiefs (32-29) by a 6-4 score. The Cubs have won the Midwest League West Division in the first half, winning their division in the first half for the first time in 10 years.

With Peoria having scored in the first inning on three consecutive nights, the Cubs made sure to set the tone on Saturday night. South Bend teed off No. 13 Cardinals prospect Jacob Odle, launching three home runs in a five-run first frame. First baseman Josiah Hartshorn started the fun with a two-run laser to right for his 12th home run of the season, his third of the series, and his seventh in 17 High-A games. Left fielder Jose Escobar later launched another two-run shot to the opposite field for his first long ball as a South Bend Cubs. Catcher Justin Stransky then went back-to-back with Escobar, pounding his first Four Winds Field home run to make it 5-0.

On the South Bend mound, starting pitcher Koen Moreno completed 5.0 innings for the first time since August 2023, the final month of his tenure with Single-A Myrtle Beach. The right-hander struck out three Chiefs, allowing just two runs to earn the winning decision. The pair of Peoria runs both came from solo shots, as center fielder Tre Richardson III hit his 11th home run of the year in the second, and third baseman Jesus Baez blasted his 14th in the third.

Although the Cubs left seven runners on base between innings three and six, they scratched a run across in the bottom of the fifth. Third baseman Matt Halbach and designated hitter Miguel Useche led off with back-to-back singles, and left fielder Jose Escobar followed with an RBI single to center. Escobar finished the game as South Bend's offensive star, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, and 3 RBI.

Left-hander Jackson Brockett relieved Moreno for the Cubs and finished the game, striking out four in 4.0 innings. Peoria added two runs against him in the ninth, but Brockett earned the save to lock up a postseason berth.

With their work done in the postseason chase, the Cubs will go for the series win against Peoria at 2:05 PM on Sunday, June 14. Right-hander Alfredo Romero is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Peoria righty Blake Aita.







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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