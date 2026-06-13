TinCaps Game Information: June 13 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-36) @ Dayton Dragons (34-27)

Saturday, June 13 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 62 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (1-2, 40.1 IP, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Reynardo Cruz (1-2, 49.0 IP, 5.69 ERA)

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THE GRAND SALAMI: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio capped off a 7-run 4th inning on Friday with the first TinCap grand slam in 2026. The last TinCap bases-loaded home run came from Jonathan Vastine, who did so on September 5, 2025, against West Michigan for the first homer of his professional career. Yesterday's grand salami is the 79th in Fort Wayne franchise history and the fifth all-time against the Dragons. The last grand slam against Dayton came off the bat of Nathan Martorella on May 21, 2023.

JD JUST DOING IT: TinCap infielder Justin DeCriscio launched his first professional grand slam and third home run at the High-A level on Friday night. DeCriscio has more hits than anyone else on the Fort Wayne roster in his last 10 games (13) and is hitting .302 in the stretch. The 23-year-old has 3 multi-hit showings this month and 6 in his first 25 games with Fort Wayne since being called up on May 12.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his tenth home run of the season on Friday, his first round-tripper since last Saturday at Parkview Field against Lake County. The 21-year-old's 3-for-5 showing in the win marks the second time he has picked up 3 hits in a game this season. The other instance came on May 15 against Cedar Rapids, where he also homered. Verdugo now has 24 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for eighth in career home runs, and is one shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 8 of Verdugo's 10 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCap outfielder Kavares Tears put together another two-hit showing on Friday night. Tears collected his tenth double of the season in the win, giving him a two-bagger in back-to-back games and 5 extra-base hits in 6 games this month. Half of Tears' June performances have seen him gather two hits, and these last two nights are the second time in 2026 where he has posted consecutive multi-hit showings (5/15 & 5/16 @ Cedar Rapids). The No. 26 prospect in the Padres pipeline had back-to-back games with a home run last Wednesday and Thursday against Lake County, and has driven in 8 runs in his last 7 games.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells finished Friday going 2-for-3 in his 15th multi-hit game of the season. The Graham, Texas native has a knock in his last 6 games and in 7 of his last 8 showings. Wells is hitting .323 in 9 games this month after slashing .310/.400/.379 in 26 May contests. The 2024 16th round draft pick is hitting .321 in his last 15 games, while getting on base at a .397 clip in that stretch.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: After being 3 for his previous 34, TinCap left fielder Alex McCoy went 3-for-5 on Friday with a pair of doubles. McCoy leads the Midwest League with 20 doubles this season, as well as extra-base hits (31), and ranks fifth in total bases (108). The 24-year-old has hit the 20-double marker in 56 games this season, after no TinCap achieved the feat in the entire 2025 season. Friday was the second time McCoy doubled twice in a contest this season, with the other coming on April 18 at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans had his first 3-hit game in High-A on Friday. The 2024 9th-round pick doubled and drove in his first run of the series, giving him 3 two-baggers this week. Evans has a hit in 11 of his last 13 games and has ten multi-hit showings so far this season. He is batting .289 in the current stretch with an .800 OPS in 48 plate appearances. Evans collected his second home run at the High-A level on Saturday at home against Lake County. Both home runs for Evans this season have come at Parkview Field after he did not leave the yard in 27 games with the club to end 2025.

PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello has already walked more times (30) in 54 games this season than he did in 110 games (26) in 2025. Costello surpassed his walk total from a season ago on June 6 against Lake County in his 50th game of the year. He reached his 26th walk in his 106th game of 2025.







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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