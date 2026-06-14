Early Deficit Proves Fateful, Chiefs Fall to South Bend

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN - South Bend connected for three first inning home runs, opening up a five-run first inning lead to eventually defeat the Chiefs 6-4 on Saturday night at Four Winds Field. The win clinched the Midwest League West first half division title for South Bend.

With the loss, the Chiefs fall to 32-30.

The Chiefs went scoreless in the first inning for the first time in three games, and the Cubs pounced on the opportunity.

Josiah Hartshorn started the scoring with a two-run home run. Three batters later, Jose Escobar connected for his own. Justin Stransky made it back-to-back with a solo home run to left. All runs were charged to Chiefs starter Jacob Odle, who had allowed just two home runs in 2026 entering the frame.

Peoria popped up a few home runs of their own to tighten the game. In the second, Tre Richardson III lined a solo shot to left center, his 11th of the season, to cut the deficit to 5-1.

In the third, Jesús Báez smoked the batters eye with a line drive solo homer. The shot was Báez's 14th of the season - making him the Chiefs' High-A era single-season home run record holder. The longball also marked his third straight game with a home run and extended his season-long hit streak to 12 games.

The two home runs were the only runs that South Bend starter Koen Moreno would allow, as he earned the win for five innings of two run ball.

The Cubs got a run back in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Escobar.

Peoria's bullpen put fourth a strong effort, allowing just that one run in 7.1 innings. Rubén Menes (2.1 innings), Christian Worley (1.1) and Dominic Freeberger (2.0) all delivered scoreless outings.

The Chiefs made a ninth inning push against lefty reliever Jackson Brockett. After Brockett retired the first 10 Chiefs he faced, Peoria notched two ninth inning runs: an RBI double from Richardson and an RBI single from Sammy Hernandez. However, with the Chiefs down 6-4, Brockett rebounded to strike out Christian Martin to end the game.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 pm central time. Fans can tune into the hometown audio call on PeoriaChiefs.com.

The Chiefs return to Dozer Park Tuesday night to begin a six-game series with the Dayton Dragons, the Reds High-A affiliate. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com or by calling the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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