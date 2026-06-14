Rattlers Drop 3-1 Decision to Great Lakes

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers lost 3-1 to the Great Lakes Loons Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Wisconsin had several opportunities early in the game but could not break through until after the Loons had taken a 2-0 lead on solo homers by a pair top prospects in baseball.

Charles Davalan, the #7 prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers system, put the Loons (35-25) in the lead with a lead-off home run in the top of the third inning. Davalan, who is rated as the #94 prospect in Minor League Baseball, has eight homers this season with two of them against the Rattlers.

Eduardo Quintero, the #3 Dodgers prospect according to the MLB Pipeline, made the score 2-0 with a one-out, solo homer in the fifth. Quintero is the #35 overall prospect in MiLB and has hit three homers in 2026 with the Loons.

Wisconsin (32-26) stranded seven runners and were 0-for-8 through the first five innings of the game. Josiah Ragsdale singled and Andrew Fischer doubled to start the bottom of the first. Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger ended the threat with a popup and two strikeouts. In the second, Auger walked two with one out before getting an inning-ending 1-6-3 double play. Ragsdale singled, stole second, and went to third on a throwing error with no outs in the third. Auger stranded him there by retiring the next three batters.

Ragsdale started a two-out rally in the fifth against Reynaldo Yean with a single, his third hit of the game. Fischer singled to put runners on the corners and chase Yean from the game. Alex Makarewicz took over on the mound for the Loons and walked Josh Adamczewski to load the bases before getting a strikeout to end the inning.

Eric Bitonti got the Rattlers on the scoreboard with a lead-off home run in the sixth against Isaac Ayon, the Loons fourth pitcher of the night. Bitonti has nine homers on the season with this one bringing the team to within a run.

Peyton Niksch, who gave up the homer to Quintero, kept the Rattlers close with a scoreless seventh and went back out for the eighth. Two walks and a force play at third left the Loons with runners at first and second with one out. Victor Rodrigues, a prime double play candidate, hit a sharp grounder right at second baseman Juan Baez. However, Baez couldn't handle the ball and hit kicked away from him into right field. The runner from second scored an insurance run for a 3-1 lead.

Ayon retired the Rattlers in order in the eighth and got the first out of the ninth. Wisconsin called on Marco Dinges to pinch hit. This was where tempers flared.

Dinges hit a weak grounder up the first base line. Ayon raced over, grabbed the ball, and tagged Dinges for the second out. Words were exchange between the two. Ayon stepped back, threw his glove and the baseball behind him, and put up his dukes before immediately dropping them back down to his sides. Dinges had to be restrained as the benches and bullpens cleared. Both Ayon and Dinges were ejected from the game, and order was eventually restored. Davis Chastain entering the game and recording an anticlimactic final out for the save.

The South Bend Cubs had won earlier in the evening to clinch the West Division First Half title. The Rattlers and the other four teams in the division will start the second half of the season on Friday, June 19 to fight for the right to face the Cubs in the first round of the Midwest League playoffs.

Great Lakes maintained their slim lead in the East Division over their two closest pursuers by picking up the win on Saturday. Both the Lake County Captains and Dayton Dragons won on Saturday. Lake County is in second place in the East one-half game behind the Loons. Third place Dayton is one game behind Great Lakes.

The Wisconsin/Great Lakes series finale is Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Jayden Dubanewicz, the #24 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers and will be making his Midwest League debut. The Loons have named Sterling Patick (0-3, 4.81) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 1:10pm.

Add to your Jackson Chourio memorabilia by being one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the series finale to receive his latest Timber Rattlers bobblehead presented by Prevea Health.

Green Bay Safety Evan Williams will be at the ballpark for the game and this special ticket package includes a game ticket, photo opportunity, and signed photo!

There's more! Scout Day means that all Scouts will receive a game ticket, a brown bag voucher, and a patch when ordering through this link. Fans are allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. Timber Rattlers players and coaches have one more alternate jersey to wear in the series - the 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys get their turn on Sunday afternoon. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game available on their app, too.

R H E

GL 001 010 010 - 3 8 1

WIS 000 001 000 - 1 6 1

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

HOME RUNS:

GL:

Charles Davalan (8th, 0 on in 3rd inning off Jason Woodward, 0 out)

Eduardo Quintero (3rd, 0 on in 5th inning off Peyton Niksch, 1 out)

WIS:

Eric Bitonti (9th, 0 on in 6th inning off Isaac Ayon, 0 out)

WP: Reynaldo Yean (1-2)

LP: Jason Woodward (1-2)

SAVE: Davis Chastain (2)

TIME: 2:53

ATTN: 4,539







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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