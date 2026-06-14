Kernels Explode for 23 Runs on 30 Hits, Win Shootout in Lansing 23-15

Published on June 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Cedar Rapids scored 23 runs on 30 hits, its most in a game on record, Saturday night, besting Lansing 23-15 in a game where the two teams combined for 48 hits, tying a Midwest League record.

After dropping the first four games in the series, the Kernels came out swinging Saturday night. Marek Houston doubled to begin the game, and the next batter, Eduardo Tait, crushed a two-run shot to put Cedar Rapids on top 2-0. Later in the inning, after singles by Khadim Diaw and Jay Thomason, a Yasser Mercedes double extended the lead to 3-0. A batter later, Miguel Briceno lined an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Cedar Rapids added on in the second. Singles from Luis Hernandez and Houston put two on for Diaw, who blasted a three-run home run to extend the advantage to 7-0.

The third inning didn't slow the Kernels down. To begin the frame, Danny De Andrade lined a solo home run to left to grow the lead to 8-0. Behind him, singles from Hernandez and Houston put two runners on before an error plated a run to make it 9-0. With two still on, a Thomason RBI hit grew the advantage to 10-0. Mercedes then launched a three-run home run to left to balloon the lead to 13-0.

After Lansing scored a run in the bottom of the inning, De Andrade belted his second home run of the night, a solo shot to begin the fourth to make it a 14-1 game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jared Sprague-Lott, who would go on to hit for the cycle on the night, smashed a two-run home run to center to cut the Cedar Rapids lead down to 14-3.

In the top of the fifth, the Kernels continued to erupt. Singles for Diaw and Thomason put two on for Briceno, who punished a three-run home run to left to make the lead 17-3. Next batter, De Andrade singled in front of Hernandez, who drove him in with an RBI single. A Houston single moved Hernandez to third, and a wild pitch brought him in to grow the advantage to 19-3. After Houston moved to third on a groundout, he scored on an error to put Cedar Rapids at 20 runs, 20-3.

The Lugnuts got a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 20-4 before the Kernels hung another crooked number in the sixth. Thomason, who finished the night 6-6, tying a Midwest League record, singled to open the frame, as did Mercedes behind him. After a walk loaded the bases, De Andrade added to his big night with a two-run double. With two still in scoring position, a run came in on a Houston RBI groundout to put Cedar Rapids in front 23-4.

Lansing scored one in the sixth, one in the seventh and nine runs in the eighth to make it 23-15, but could not overcome the 19-run deficit in the Kernels' win.

The win improves the Kernels to 29-32 on the season and to 1-4 in the series in Lansing. The six-game set concludes Sunday at 12:05 with Ivran Romero on the mound opposite Nathan Dettmer.







Midwest League Stories from June 13, 2026

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