Magdic, Lugnuts, Quiet Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids, 8-4

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Ryan Magdic allowed just one run on three hits across seven innings Friday night, helping the Lugnuts to lead wire-to-wire in an 8-4 win over the Kernels.

Going for their fourth straight win to begin the series, the Lugnuts opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, followed by another walk, plated two runs to put Lansing on top 2-0.

In the second, Carlos Pacheco worked a two-out walk and stole second in front of Ali Camarillo, who put the Lugnuts on top 3-0 with an RBI single.

Lansing added another run in the third. Pedro Pineda singled to being the inning and after he stole second, he stole third and scored on an RBI groundout to up the Lansing lead to 4-0.

The Kernels got on the board in the top of the fourth. To lead off the inning, Brandon Winokur smashed a solo home run to right to cut the Lugnut lead to 4-1.

But that was the lone run allowed by Lansing starter Ryan Magdic. The left-hander went five one-run innings, allowing just three hits while striking out nine en route to the win.

With Magdic posting zeros, the Lansing offense added on. In the fifth, Pacheco singled and moved to second on an error, getting into scoring position for Camarillo who drove him in again on another RBI base hit. After Camarillo stole second, he moved to third on an error and scored on a Myles Naylor sacrifice fly to make it 6-1.

In the seventh, a walk and a Pacheco double put two more in scoring position for Camarillo, who knocked in another run with his third straight RBI single. A batter later, Pineda upped the Lansing edge to 8-1 with an RBI groundout.

Cedar Rapids began to rally back in the eighth. Harry Genth worked a walk, moved to third on a Marek Houston single, and scored on an error to cut the deficit to 8-2.

In the ninth, singles from Jay Thomason and Jacob McCombs were followed by an error that loaded the bases for Danny De Andrade, whose sacrifice fly made it an 8-3 game. After Genth was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases, Houston plated a run with an RBI walk and filled the bases sending the game-tying run to the plate with two outs. But Lansing lefty Jack Mahoney got the game's final out to slam the door on an 8-4 win.

The loss is the Kernels' fourth straight to begin the series in Lansing and drops the Kernels to 28-32 on the season. The series continues on Saturday at 6:05 with Garrett Horn taking the mound opposite Tzu-Chen Sha.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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