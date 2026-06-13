Fort Wayne Snaps Losing Skid with Authority in Friday Victory
Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps snapped their eight-game losing streak in Friday night's 10-6 win against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).
Fort Wayne (25-36) plated seven runs in the fourth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate. Shortstop Justin DeCriscio launched a grand slam, the first of his pro career, to extend the TinCap lead in the frame. It is the first Fort Wayne grand slam since Jonathan Vastine clobbered one on Sept. 5, 2025, on the road against West Michigan.
Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. McCoy has the Midwest League in two-baggers once again with 20 on the season after having three hits in his previous 34 at-bats entering play on Friday.
Second baseman Rosman Verdugo joined the long ball party with a two-run shot in the sixth inning in his 195th game in his TinCap career. Verdugo has 10 homers on the season and 24 in his time with Fort Wayne, putting him one shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh in franchise history in home runs.
Dayton (34-27) launched a pair of home runs in their first loss of the week. Catcher Alfredo Duno (No. 1 Reds prospect) clobbered a grand slam in the fifth inning, his 14th long ball of the season. Duno has two homers in this series and five against Fort Wayne this season. First baseman Carter Graham hit a solo shot to lead off the sixth inning, his third round-tripper of the series.
Next Game: Saturday, June 13 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Reynardo Cruz
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