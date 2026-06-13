Rainer Rallies 'Caps in 8-6 Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Detroit Tigers No.2 Prospect Bryce Rainer launched a tiebreaking, two-run, ninth-inning homer as the West Michigan Whitecaps scored six unanswered runs to rally from a four-run deficit as part of an 8-6 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday night at Classic Park.

Rainer, who drilled a double in the eighth inning, got the chance to face the same pitcher for a second time in lefty Izaak Martinez and took advantage of his opportunity. The 20-year-old drilled a 1-2 pitch onto the grassy berm in left-center field to help West Michigan draw even with their second win through four games of the series. The Whitecaps used four pitchers out of their bullpen to cover seven innings of two-run baseball, enabling the 'Caps to win a game in their biggest comeback of the season.

The early innings staked the Captains to a big advantage with two-run homers by catcher Bennett Thompson and outfielder Esteban Gonzalez in the first and second frames, respectively, to jump out to a 4-0 lead. The third inning saw the Whitecaps send two runners across the plate in an inning highlighted by a sacrifice fly by outfielder Andrew Sojka to slice the 'Caps deficit in half and bring the score to 4-2 after three innings. In the fourth, outfielder Aaron Walton launched a solo home run - the third of the night for Lake County and Walton's 12th of the season - to extend the lead to 5-2. A run-scoring single by Jeffrey Mercedes in the fifth gave the Captains a run and 6-2 lead, setting the stage for the 'Caps comeback. In the seventh, West Michigan plated four runs to tie the ballgame, highlighted by a two-run single from Garrett Pennington and a game-tying bases-loaded walk to Clayton Campbell to even the contest at six. In the ninth, Pennington reached on Lake County's fourth fielding error on the night when a throw from Captains shortstop Welbyn Francisca sailed over the head of first baseman Kevin Rivas. Rainer followed with an opposite-field home run on a towering blast to left-center field for his fourth of the season to give West Michigan the go-ahead run and an 8-6 lead.

The Whitecaps jump to 22-39 in the first half, while the Captains fall to 34-26. CJ Weins (4-0) took the team lead with his fourth win of the season for tossing a pair of scoreless frames out of the bullpen, while Izaak Martinez (2-3) surrendered the Rainer home run in taking his third loss of the season. Thomas Bruss worked a scoreless ninth to collect his first save as a member of the Whitecaps. The 'Caps comeback was especially meaningful for the other two teams vying to win the first-half Eastern Division title in Great Lakes and Dayton, who each entered tonight within a half-game of first place.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this series with its penultimate game against the Lake County Captains on Saturday from Classic Park at 7:00pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Franklin Gomez get the starts for the 'Caps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:45pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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