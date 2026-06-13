Whitecaps Roster Update
Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
The West Michigan Whitecaps, Midwest League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce the following changes to their roster:
* Placed P Ethan Sloan on Injured List.
The Whitecaps roster currently stands at 28 active players, eight inactive players, and two rehab assignments.
Check out the West Michigan Whitecaps Statistics
Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Great Lakes-Wisconsin Split Doubleheader, Munoz Drives in Three - Great Lakes Loons
- Magdic, Lugnuts, Quiet Kernels, Lansing Tops Cedar Rapids, 8-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Great Lakes Gains Split with 5-3 Victory over Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Fort Wayne Snaps Losing Skid with Authority in Friday Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 7-Run 4th Inning Lifts Fort Wayne to 10-6 Win over Dragons; Dayton Is 1 Game out of First Place with 5 to Play in Half - Dayton Dragons
- Rainer Rallies 'Caps in 8-6 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Chiefs Stave off South Bend in Pitchers' Duel - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs' Clincher Remains on Hold with 3-1 Loss to Peoria - South Bend Cubs
- Fischer Does It Again! - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- McDaniel Transferred to Wichita, Daugherty Transferred to St. Paul; Briceno, Hernandez and Mueller Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Doktorczyk Transferred to Full-Season IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Roster Update - West Michigan Whitecaps
- 7,291 Watch Nuts Secure 5th Straight Win Behind Dominant Magdic - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 12 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- 2026 Dragons Meet the Team Event this Saturday, June 13 - Dayton Dragons
- Schubart Homers in Third Straight Game, Captains Defeat Whitecaps 6-5 - Lake County Captains
- Schubart Sends Captains over 'Caps, 6-5 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Franco Slam Launches Nuts to 4th Straight Win - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- Rainer Rallies 'Caps in 8-6 Win
- Whitecaps Roster Update
- Schubart Sends Captains over 'Caps, 6-5
- 'Caps Blast Past Lake County, 8-4
- 'Caps Drop Series Opener to Captains, 4-2