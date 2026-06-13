Whitecaps Roster Update

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







The West Michigan Whitecaps, Midwest League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce the following changes to their roster:

* Placed P Ethan Sloan on Injured List.

The Whitecaps roster currently stands at 28 active players, eight inactive players, and two rehab assignments.







Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026

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