Whitecaps Roster Update
MWL West Michigan Whitecaps

Whitecaps Roster Update

Published on June 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release


The West Michigan Whitecaps, Midwest League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce the following changes to their roster:

* Placed P Ethan Sloan on Injured List.

The Whitecaps roster currently stands at 28 active players, eight inactive players, and two rehab assignments.

Check out the West Michigan Whitecaps Statistics

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Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2026


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