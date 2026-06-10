'Caps Drop Series Opener to Captains, 4-2

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - A go-ahead two-run homer by first baseman Nolan Schubart in the eighth inning made the difference as part of a 4-2 West Michigan Whitecaps loss to the Lake County Captains on Tuesday night to open a six-game series at Classic Park.

Schubart, a native of Durand, Michigan, blasted a 1-0 pitch from 'Caps pitcher Hayden Minton deep over the right-center field wall for his 12th home run of the season, tying him for third among all Midwest League hitters, to help snap the Whitecaps three-game win streak.

The Captains plated the first run of the contest in the second inning against starting pitcher and Detroit Tigers Top-10 Prospect Andrew Sears, who scattered five hits and just one run on an infield single to leadoff hitter Tommy Hawke to give Lake County a 1-0 lead. In the following frame, the Whitecaps countered with a solo home run by Luke Shliger to knot the contest at one. In the fifth, a go-ahead RBI-Double by Woody Hadeen gave West Michigan a 2-1 advantage. The next run came in thanks to another run-scoring single through a drawn-in infield by Hawke in the seventh to tie the game at two. In the eighth, Schubart's blast put the Captains ahead for good to give Lake County the victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 20-38 while the Captains jump nine games over .500 to 33-24. Lake County reliever Xavier Martinez (1-0) picked up his first win by tossing a scoreless eighth, while West Michigan's Hayden Minton (2-4) took his fourth loss. Izaak Martinez held the 'Caps off the scoreboard in the ninth to collect his third save of the year. The Whitecaps got a 3-for-4 performance from left fielder Junior Tilien in a losing cause, which saw West Michigan go 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position while leaving ten runners on base.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Lake County Captains, live from Classic Park, with a Wednesday morning contest beginning at 11:05am. Detroit Tigers Top-10 Prospect Ben Jacobs makes the start on the mound for the 'Caps against the Captains fellow lefty Michael Kennedy. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 10:50am on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.