Second-Inning Blasts Enough as Cubs Beat Peoria 6-3

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (35-19) claimed their series opener against the Peoria Chiefs (30-28) on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field, winning by a 6-3 score. The Cubs scored four runs on long balls in the second inning and rode their pitching the rest of the way to win their third straight game.

South Bend put all sorts of pressure on Peoria starter Yhoiker Fajardo, the No. 12 Cardinals prospect, in his four-inning start. Although they couldn't score in the first after putting the first two runners aboard, the Cubs found four runs in the second frame - all on home runs. First baseman Cole Mathis led off with a solo blast to right-center field, cranking his first 10th home run of the season in his first Four Winds Field at-bat since May 10. Designated hitter Kane Kepley later pulled his first Four Winds Field home run to right, driving in three to give South Bend a 4-0 lead.

On the other side, right-hander Nazier Mulé generally pitched well as the Cubs' starter, striking out six in 4.1 innings. The only damage done against him occurred at the start of the fourth inning, when Peoria launched back-to-back no-doubt home runs. Designated hitter Cade McGee led off with his eighth home run of the year, visiting the concourse in left field. Catcher Josh Kross hammered the next pitch to center, finding the batter's eye for his eighth long ball of the season. Mulé would wrap up the fourth inning with a double play, keeping the Cubs in front by two.

South Bend would sit on its two-run lead for a few innings, missing a pair of opportunities to answer with multiple runners on. The Cubs finally broke through in the seventh, pushing their lead back to four with a couple of runs. Center fielder Josiah Hartshorn led off with a double for his second hit of the night, setting up third baseman Matt Halbach to drill an RBI single into left field. Right fielder Leonel Espinoza later ripped another single to left, plating Halbach for a 6-2 lead.

The Cub bullpen took care of that lead well, producing 4.2 innings of 1-run work in relief of Mulé. Lefty Jackson Brockett came on first and struck out three in 1.2 scoreless frames, working around a leadoff double in the top of the sixth. Right-hander Alfredo Romero finished the game with 3.0 strong innings, striking out four more to earn a save. When the Cubs were still only up by two, he escaped a major jam, denying a run after Peoria had men at second and third with nobody out.

Offensively, a pair of South Bend Cubs reached base safely in all of their Tuesday plate appearances. Atop the order, Kepley got on all five times, recording a single, a home run, and three walks. Catcher Justin Stransky reached all four of his times up, walking twice to complement a single, a double, and two stolen bases.

The Cubs and Chiefs will battle again in game two of the series at 7:05 PM on Wednesday, June 10. Right-hander Eli Jerzembeck is scheduled to start for South Bend against Peoria righty Nate Dohm.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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