Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 9, 2026 l Game # 58

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-33) at Dayton Dragons (31-26)

RH Matthew Watson (0-3, 4.30) vs. RH Jose Montero (1-0, 3.98)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 3 (all previous games at Fort Wayne).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 31-26, third place in MWL East Division, 3 games behind first place Great Lakes with 9 to play.

Last Game: Sunday: West Michigan 8, Dayton 0. Detroit Tigers two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal tossed five near-perfect innings, allowing just two base runners, on an injury rehab assignment. The Dragons had six hits in the game, all singles, including two by Victor Acosta.

Last Series at West Michigan (6/2-6/7): West Michigan 4, Dayton 2. The Whitecaps outscored the Dragons 43-31. Dayton team stats in the series: .244 batting avg. (.205 with runners in scoring position); 10 HR, 5 SB, 7.28 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are three games out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 9 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is in second place, 1 1/2 games out of first. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

The Dragons 9 remaining first half games and their opponent records: 6 vs. Fort Wayne (24-33); 3 at Peoria (30-27).

The next Dayton win will be their 32 nd of the year. In 2025, the Dragons 32 nd win came on August 2.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 36 G (4/29-present) is batting .346, 8 HR, 12 2B, and 37 RBI with a 1.089 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .318.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 20 G is batting .342, 3 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 24 R, .970 OPS. For the year, he leads the MWL in hits (66) while batting .318.

Kien Vu has reached base 27 times in his last 13 G, going 14 for 44 (.318) with 1 HR, 3 2B, 2 3B, 7 BB, and 6 HBP.

Peyton Stovall in his last 6 G is 6 for 17 (.353) with 3 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, and 8 RBI.

Jacob Friend in his first 6 G with Dayton is 7 for 21 (.333), 1 HR. He was the Florida State League Player of the Month in April this year with Daytona.

Victor Acosta in his last 13 G is batting .342 (13 for 38) with 2 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (36) and hits (42). Since 5/1, he is batting .347 (4th in MWL), 8 HR (tied-6 th in MWL), 1.106 OPS (3rd in MWL). In his last 10 G, Graham has 4 HR, 18 RBI, and a .378 batting average (14 for 37).

--Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week (week of June 2-7) for the second straight week. In 6 games, Graham batted .409 with three home runs and 8 RBI while posting an OPS of 1.383. Kyle McCoy is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run in his start, going 4.2 innings with 7 SO.

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (6 th), doubles (tied 4th), and extra base hits (tied-8 th).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, June 10 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Maikel Miralles (0-6, 10.27) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-1, 3.97)

Thursday, June 11 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Carson Montgomery (2-1, 2.40) at Dayton RH David Lorduy (0-0, 5.19)

Friday, June 12 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Kash Mayfield (3-1, 3.15) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-2, 8.87) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Abraham Parra (0-5, 6.08) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-2, 5.69) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jamie Hitt (1-2, 4.91) at Dayton RH Jose Montero TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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