Dragons Extend Stadium Naming Rights Agreement with Day Air Credit Union

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union today announced an extension of an additional 10 years to their original partnership extending stadium naming rights through 2040. The facility will continue to be named Day Air Ballpark. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Having the continuity of a naming rights partner for the team helps secure the future of our team. This means that everything the Dragons organization does to contribute to our community will continue," said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "This includes our annual economic impact, our being a driver for economic development, our Dragons MVP school program, our support of nonprofit organizations, our ability to drive people downtown to Dragons games at Day Air Ballpark, our Deck the Diamond holiday lights programming, and the most recent addition to Day Air Ballpark with the South Dayton Toyota Diamond Club hosting events all year long."

"That is from the vantage point of why this is a great partnership for the Dayton community," continued Robert Murphy. "From my perspective, our management team is thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to work with the leadership of Day Air Credit Union. Their people are the best. Honest, hardworking, busting with integrity, and we align perfectly with our views regarding customer service, involvement, and being difference makers for our Dayton community. To have a partner that is as solely focused on the Dayton region as we are ... is truly a match made in heaven. We LOVE working hand in hand with Day Air Credit Union to make Dayton a great place to live, work, and play."

"Day Air Credit Union is committed to providing a better banking experience while staying deeply invested in the Dayton community," said Bill Burke, Day Air Credit Union CEO. "Every dollar deposited at Day Air stays right here in the Miami Valley, helping strengthen the region we proudly serve. The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are truly a part of the fabric of Dayton, and we're proud to continue supporting something that means so much to this community."







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