Chiefs Fall into Early Hole, Can't Recover in Opener with Cubs

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs fell into a four-run hole in the second inning and failed to recover, dropping the series opener with the first-place South Bend Cubs 6-3 on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field.

With the defeat, Peoria's win streak is snapped at six games, and the Chiefs fall seven games back of the Cubs with eight games to play in the first half of the season.

South Bend used the longball to snatch its early lead. Cole Mathis started the scoring with an opposite field, solo home run to right center field to make it 1-0 Cubs in the second. Yhoiker Fajardo bounced back to retire the next two batters, but then allowed the next four to reach.

Following a single from Justin Stransky and walk from Christian Olivo, Kane Kepley popped a three-run home run to right field, opening a 4-0 deficit.

Cubs starter Nazier Mulé struck out five Chiefs through three innings, but Peoria cracked him in the fourth. On the first pitch of the inning, Cade McGee launched a solo home run to left field (his eighth of the season and fifth in five games) to get the Chiefs on the board. On the next pitch, Josh Kross joined, as he blasted a line drive home run off the batters eye in center. The pair of home runs marks the fourth time in the last three series that Peoria has gone back-to-back.

Peoria pitching recovered to keep the game intact, holding the Cubs off the scoreboard until the seventh inning. South Bend created more wiggle room with RBI singles from Matt Halbach and Leonel Espinoza to make it 6-2.

The Chiefs showed life in the ninth inning, as Jesús Báez drove in Anyelo Encarnación on an RBI double, but was stranded on second base as Peoria fell by three.

Peoria finished the contest 1-13 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:05 pm central time, with Nate Dohm starting on the mound for the Chiefs. Fans can tune into the hometown audio call for free on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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