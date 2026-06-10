Fort Wayne Drops Series Opener in Dayton

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost its series opener at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, 12-2, against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

Third baseman Zach Evans had both extra-base hits for Fort Wayne (24-34) in the loss. The 2024 9th-round pick doubled in the fifth and seventh frames as the lead-off batter. Evans has a hit in nine of his last 11 games and collected his second home run at the High-A level on Saturday at home against Lake County.

Left-handed reliever Ryan Och retired all six batters he faced in order in two scoreless innings. Och punched out a pair in his third appearance in the last two series with the 'Caps on a Minor League rehab assignment.

Dayton (32-26) launched five home runs in their series-opening victory, one shy of a franchise record. First baseman Carter Graham clobbered a three-run shot in the first inning to get the Dragons on the board and later added a two-run blast in the fourth. Graham collected three home runs, eight RBI, with a .409 average and a 1.383 OPS last week on the road against West Michigan.

Dragons third baseman Alfredo Alcantara, left fielder Jacob Friend, and second baseman Peyton Stovall all hit solo blasts to go with Graham's round-trippers. Friend hit his homer in the second inning in his first at-bat at Day Air Ballpark after getting called up from Single-A Daytona last week.

Right-hander Jose Montero picked up the win for the Dragons. Montero tossed five shutout innings and allowed three hits while punching out three in his fifth start in High-A this year. The 22-year-old has gone five innings or more three different times in 2026 and has not allowed a run against Fort Wayne in 11 innings this season.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 10 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles

- Dragons Probable Starter: LHP Kyle McCoy

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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