Lugnuts Star Duo Promoted to Double-A

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder Casey Yamauchi and outfielder Devin Taylor are promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

- Catcher Dylan Fien is placed on the 7-day Injured List retroactive to June 8

- Infielder Jared Sprague-Lott received from Stockton (Class-A - California League)

- Outfielder Carlos Pacheco received from Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

Yamauchi, 25, batted .297 / .387 / .430 with nine doubles, one triple, a career high four home runs and nine stolen bases in 48 games for the Lugnuts this season. The native of Hilo, Hawai'i has played in 222 career games for Lansing since 2023, collecting 219 hits and scoring exactly 100 runs while playing stellar defense at second. This is Yamauchi's second trip to Double-A, following a four-game starring cameo to end 2025 in which he went 9-for-19 with one double, one triple and one home run to lead Midland to the Texas League Championship Series.

Taylor, 22, lived up to his billing as the 48th pick in the 2025 draft and MLB Pipeline's No. 8 prospect in the Athletics' organization, playing in all 57 Lugnuts games while ranking 3rd in the Midwest League in hits (59), 5th in RBIs (43, one behind a four-way tie for the league lead) and 5th in walks (48). In all, he slashed .292 /.425 / .436 with 11 doubles, six homers and seven steals, finishing his time in Lansing with a four-hit performance to lead a Sunday 13-4 rout of Great Lakes. This is his first trip to Double-A.

Pacheco, 21, played the final 18 games of the 2025 season for the Lugnuts; he was batting .250 with a double and a triple in 10 games for the RockHounds. Sprague-Lott, 24, opened the 2026 season with the Nuts before excelling in Stockton: .313 / .403 / .465, with three doubles, four home runs, four steals and 27 runs scored in 27 games.

The Lugnuts (25-32) open a six-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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