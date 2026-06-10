Schubart's Two-Run Shot Propels Captains to 4-2 Victory over Whitecaps

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 1 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (33-24) defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (20-38) by a final score of 4-2 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The win for Lake County extends its season-best winning streak to six games, and they have now taken 15 out of their last 19 contests. Five of the Captains' six straight wins have been in come-from-behind fashion.

Lake County struck first in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI infield single from DH Tommy Hawke.

West Michigan responded with a bang the very next frame, tying the game with a leadoff home run off the bat of DH Luke Shliger.

The Whitecaps then took their lone lead of the night in the fifth inning, as an RBI double from 2B Woody Hadeen made it a 2-1 game in favor of West Michigan.

But Lake County was not deterred, as they scored three runs between the seventh and eighth to swipe the lead late. Hawke tallied his third single of the night in the bottom of the seventh, which scored 3B Maick Collado to level the game at 2-2. One inning later, 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, blasted his team-leading 12th homer of the season to plate a pair and give the Captains the lead for good.

RHP Xavier Martinez (W, 1-0) earned the win for Lake County, tossing a scoreless, hitless inning out of the bullpen, punching out one batter.

RHP Hayden Minton (L, 2-4; BS, 1) suffered the loss for West Michigan, giving up three runs on four hits, while striking out three and walking three in four innings of long relief.

LHP Izaak Martinez (S, 3) earned the save for the Captains, surrendering just one hit in a scoreless ninth inning out of the Lake County bullpen.

Game 2 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Wednesday morning, June 10, at 11:05 a.m. Lake County will celebrate Kids Camp Day and Ditch Work Day at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- 2B/OF Tommy Hawke extended his on-base streak to 26 games with three singles on Tuesday night. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest is batting .313 (30-for-96) with 29 runs, 33 walks, 16 stolen bases, and a .496 on-base percentage during this span.

- 1B/LF Nolan Schubart extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a two-run home run and a walk on Tuesday night. The 2025 3rd-round pick out of Oklahoma State is batting .324 (24-for-74) with four doubles, six home runs, 22 RBI, and a 1.079 OPS during this span.

- LHP Izaak Martinez earned his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning of relief on Tuesday night. The 2024 18th-round pick out of UC San Diego owns a 1.73 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Captains this season.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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