Captains Fall to Cubs 8-6 in Wednesday Matinee

Published on July 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 2 of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (53-41, 16-14) fell to the South Bend Cubs (57-37, 18-14) by a final score of 8-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Despite an early 3-0 lead, defensive miscues doomed the Captains, as they committed two errors and Lake County pitchers tied a franchise record with 16 walks. South Bend scored all eight of its runs between the sixth and seventh innings.

For the second day in a row, Lake County struck in the first inning on a home run. DH Jonah Advincula clubbed a leadoff homer to put the Captains in front 1-0, his first home run with Lake County this season.

The Captains put two more on the board in the fourth, as SS Welbyn Francisca, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Guardians prospect, hit a solo shot to double the lead. This marked his eighth long ball of the season and second in as many days. Lake County added one more run in the frame when Advincula drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to put the Captains in front 3-0.

But South Bend began to roar back in the sixth inning. After C Jared Stransky doubled on a fly ball that split three Lake County fielders, CF Kane Kepley, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Cubs prospect, hit a two-run home run to put the visitors on the board. In the following at-bat, DH Josiah Hartshorn, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Cubs and No. 61 MLB prospect, hit an infield double on a pop-up. 2B Jose Escobar, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cubs prospect, then induced a throwing error from Captains 2B Garrett Howe which allowed Hartshorn to score from first base.

Lake County got a run back in the home half of the sixth frame, as Advincula roped a two-out, go-ahead RBI double for his third RBI of the contest.

The Cubs then emphatically answered with five runs in the seventh inning, drawing five walks and sending 10 batters to the plate. South Bend tied the game on a sacrifice fly from RF Geuri Lubo, a play in which Captains LF Juneiker Caceres, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Guardians and No. 96 MLB prospect, dropped a fly ball but proceeded to throw a runner out at the plate. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Kepley gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead before a bases-clearing, three-run triple by Hartshorn put the visitors in front for good.

The Captains made a late charge, however, as an RBI infield single from Howe in the seventh and an RBI groundout from CF Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, in the eighth made it a two-run ballgame. But the final five Lake County batters were retired to conclude the contest.

RHP JP Wheat (W, 3-1) earned the win for South Bend, allowing one run on one hit in an inning of relief, walking two and throwing one strikeout.

RHP Will McCausland (L, 1-3) suffered the loss for the Captains, surrendering five runs (four earned) in three innings of piggyback relief, issuing five walks and striking out three.

LHP Ethan Flanagan (S, 4) earned the save for the visitors, throwing five strikeouts in three innings of relief.

Game 3 of this week's six-game series between the Captains and Cubs is scheduled for Thursday night, July 30, at 7 p.m. Lake County will host Dawg Night presented by Thirsty Dog, where the Captains will pay special tribute to Great Danes. The game will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- OF Juneiker Caceres extended his on-base streak to 27 games across Lake County and Single-A Hill City with a single on Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old is batting .301 with 31 hits, six doubles, five home runs, 18 RBI, and a .927 OPS during this span.

- OF Jonah Advincula reached base in all five of his plate appearances on Wednesday afternoon with a leadoff home run, an RBI double, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, two walks, and a stolen base. The 2023 eighth-round pick out of Washington State has logged a .510 on-base percentage in 10 games for the Captains this season.

- LHP Nelson Keljo (ND) threw seven strikeouts across three scoreless innings in his High-A debut on Wednesday afternoon. The 2025 sixth-round pick out of Oregon State has thrown 87 strikeouts in just 60.2 innings pitched across Lake County and Single-A Hill City this season.

- Lake County's pitching staff tied a franchise record with 16 walks issued on Wednesday afternoon. The Captains also issued 16 walks on Aug. 27, 2010 at Bowling Green.







Midwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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