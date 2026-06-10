Four-Run Second Gives Locos Series-Opening Win

Published on June 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - A four-run second inning, capped off by an Ali Camarillo two-run homer, helped power the Lansing Locos (26-32) to a 5-4 series-opening win against los Granos de Cedar Rapids (28-29) on a Copa de la Diversión Tuesday night clash at Jackson Ã¢"â¡ Field™.

The Lugnuts stole seven bases in the contest, three apiece by newcomers Carlos Pacheco and Jared Sprague-Lott, notable because the team came into the game with 55 stolen bases this season, the lowest total in the Midwest League.

After leaving the bases loaded against Cedar Rapids southpaw Dasan Hill, the Twins' No. 5 prospect, Lansing broke through in the second. Having already hit a single in the first inning, Pacheco, making his 2026 High-A debut after a transfer from Double-A Midland, knocked in Lansing's first run of the ballgame with an RBI double.

Sprague-Lott, who began the season with the Lugnuts and returned after a stint in Single-A Stockton, followed with an RBI single to tie the game at two apiece.

The next batter was Camarillo, who seemingly was hit in the hand on the first pitch of the next at-bat, but the call was changed to a foul ball. The Lansing shortstop responded with a two-run blast to give the Locos a 4-2 lead.

An inning later, the Locos added an insurance run on an RBI ground out from Carlos Franco that plated Pedro Pineda, enough for Lansing to squeak out the win.

Pacheco and Sprague-Lott were among the leaders on offense; Pacheco finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Sprague-Lott went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. In addition to his home run, Camarillo hit a single in the fourth to finish 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

After allowing two runs in the first inning off of a Khadim Diaw two-run home run, Locos starter Steven Echavarria settled in and pitched four scoreless before giving up a pair of home runs in the sixth to Diaw and Jay Thomason to trim the Nuts' lead to 5-4.

In total, Echavarria pitched six innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Jorge Marcheco, Abel Mercedes and Luis Carrasco combined for the final three scoreless innings of relief.

Lansing starter Samuel Dutton faces off against Cedar Rapids' Michael Ross on Wednesday night. Gates open at 6 p.m. on a Dog Days of Summer with dogs welcome to the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 9, 2026

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