Loons Romp Past Lugnuts, 16-6

Published on June 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons used a seven-run sixth inning to burst past the Lansing Lugnuts (24-32), 16-6, on Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

Devin Taylor slugged his sixth home run and Ali Camarillo doubled twice for the Nuts, who collected 12 hits and went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but lost for the fourth time in five games in Midland.

Conversely, all nine Loons starters plus pinch-hitter Jose Hernandez hit safely, amassing 19 hits (including one triple and six doubles), stealing six bases, and going 10-for-20 wth runners in scoring position.

Lansing starter Tzu-Chen Sha allowed eight runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings, Darlin Pinales followed with six runs (five earned) allowed on four hits and two walks in one inning, and Tucker Novotny and Griffin Kirn gave up one run apiece.

Nathan Dettmer starts the 1:05 p.m. Sunday series finale, dueling with Loons lefty Sterling Patick.

The Nuts will next return home for a series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 9-14. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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