Fort Wayne Falters Late in Saturday Night Loss

Published on June 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't come back in Saturday night's 7-3 loss against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne (24-32) was led offensively by second baseman Rosman Verdugo. The 21-year-old collected his fifth double of the season in the first inning and launched a solo home run in the sixth frame. The 368-foot blast was the ninth of the season for Verdugo, and his 23rd as a TinCap.

Lake County (31-24) starter Braylon Doughty (No. 6 Guardians prospect) got the win in his 11th start of the season. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits in five innings and struck out five. Doughty retired the last seven batters he faced in his second victory of the campaign.

Center fielder Aaron Walton (No. 17 Guardians prospect) finished the night going 3-for-5 at the plate. Walton doubled and came around to score in the fifth and later added an RBI single in the eighth. The former Arizona Wildcat has five hits in his last two games after homering twice on Friday, the first time he launched two home runs in a game in his professional career.

Next Game: Thursday, June 4 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Franklin Gomez

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Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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