Odle, Chiefs Shut out Beloit for Fifth Straight Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Chiefs starter Jacob Odle struck out eight batters and Cade McGee backed him up with a two-home run effort as the Chiefs shut out the Sky Carp for their fifth consecutive victory in a 5-0 effort Saturday night at Dozer Park.

Peoria remains undefeated in June at 5-0 and leads the series five games to none.

In the bottom of the first, the Chiefs took the first lead when McGee crushed a solo home run onto Jefferson Ave.

Peoria added three more runs in the third inning.

The frame started when Tre Richardson III reached first base on a dropped third strike. He then advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a disengagement violation by Beloit starter Liomar Martinez.

Jesús Báez drove in Richardson with an RBI single up the middle to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead.

The next batter, McGee, made it 4-0 on his second homer of the ballgame to the same exact spot: Jefferson Ave.

In the fifth inning, the Chiefs added another tally when Báez scored from second base on a wild pitch.

After the ball went to the backstop, Báez broke for home before retreating toward third on catcher Wilson Weber's throw. Third baseman Wilfredo Lara dropped the ball on the transfer, allowing Báez to score.

Odle pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out eight to earn his first High-A win.

Martinez worked six innings for Beloit, surrendering six hits, four earned runs and one unearned run while striking out seven and issuing no walks.

Peoria reliever Jawilme Ramírez replaced Odle and tossed 1.1 empty frames, followed by a clean eighth from Jason Savacool and a spotless ninth from Bobby Olson.

The Chiefs, now 29-27, aim for their first series sweep of the season against the Sky Carp on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.

Watch the series finale on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app or listen on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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