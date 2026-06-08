Chiefs Sweep Beloit with 3-1 Victory

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs completed a six-game sweep of Beloit with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. After hurling a shutout on Saturday night, four Chiefs pitchers combined to limit the Sky Carp to one run, led by six shutout innings from starter Blake Aita.

The sweep is just the fourth six-game sweep for Peoria since Minor League Baseball began the six-game series format in 2021.

Josh Kross started the second inning with a double and Won-Bin Cho singled him in to put the Chiefs ahead. Cameron Nickens hit an opposite field double down the right field line to score Cho and give Peoria a 2-0 lead.

That was the only damage the Chiefs did against Beloit starting pitcher Aiden May who went 3.2 frames, allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

Aita pitched his longest start this season with six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while walking one and striking out four.

After the Chiefs' two runs in the second, the next tally didn't arrive until the bottom of the sixth. Cho singled, stole second and moved to third base on a single from José Suárez. Suárez stole second base, and Cho read the catcher Carlos Sanchez' throw to second and broke for home safely, extending Peoria's lead to 3-0.

Following 16 empty Sky Carp innings after last night's Chiefs' shutout, Beloit cut into the deficit in the top of the seventh on a Colby Shade sacrifice fly off Chiefs reliever Patrick Galle, scoring Jesus Hernandez, making it 3-1.

José Davila pitched a scoreless eighth and Nolan Sparks earned his first save of the season with a clean ninth.

Peoria, now a season-best 30-27, travels to South Bend for a six-game series which starts Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CT. The Chiefs enter the final full series of the first half trailing the first-place Cubs by six games.

Fans can listen to the hometown call on PeoriaChiefs.com.

Tickets are available for all remaining home games this season, including the next homestand at Dozer Park June 16-21 versus the Dayton Dragons.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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