Lugnuts Win 13-4 in Series Finale
Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - After allowing 19 hits last night, the Lansing Lugnuts (25-32) gained 20 hits in a 13-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons (33-22) on a 73-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.
- Lansing's Pedro Pineda provided five hits and drove in four runs. He had a two-run single in the fifth and two-run double in the ninth.
- The Lugnuts had four multi-run innings, their best was a four-run five-hit third inning. Gunner Gouldsmith and Ali Camarillo had back-to-back two-run doubles. Lansing's first five batters reached in that frame against Loons starter Sterling Patick.
- The Loons had four one-run innings. Emil Morales went opposite field with a 353 foot solo home run in the seventh. Morales mashed two home runs in the series.
- Eduardo Quintero extended his franchise-best on-base streak to 32 games. He singled in the first inning and doubled in the third inning.
- Davis Chastain now has 4.1 innings consecutive scoreless, he struck out two in the eighth.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons won the series four games to two. They are 4-1-1 in home series in 2026.
Up Next
The Loons will hit the road and play seven games in a six-day span against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Their next game is Tuesday June 9th, with a first pitch at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Loons hold a 1.5 game lead in the Midwest League East standings, the first half ends on June 18th.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026
- 'Caps Take Series in Skubal's Dominant Return - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lugnuts Win 13-4 in Series Finale - Great Lakes Loons
- Pineda Collects 5 of Nuts' 20 Hits in 13-4 Rout - Lansing Lugnuts
- Skubal and Whitecaps Top Dragons 8-0 on Sunday; Dragons Remain 3 Games out of First Place - Dayton Dragons
- Fort Wayne Comes up Short in Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels and Timber Rattlers Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sunday Rainout in Cedar Rapids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits, Cubs Washed out Sunday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:15 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
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Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Lugnuts Win 13-4 in Series Finale
- Loons Post 16 Runs and 19 Hits, Season-Bests in Both in 16-6 Rout
- Loons Pitching Blank Lugnuts, Perez and Meza Homer in 4-0 Win
- Lansing's Taylor Twirls 7.2 Innings, Lugnuts Beat Loons 4-1
- Morales' Mammoth Homer Highlights Loons 6-4 Win