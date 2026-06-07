Lugnuts Win 13-4 in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - After allowing 19 hits last night, the Lansing Lugnuts (25-32) gained 20 hits in a 13-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons (33-22) on a 73-degree sunny Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Lansing's Pedro Pineda provided five hits and drove in four runs. He had a two-run single in the fifth and two-run double in the ninth.

- The Lugnuts had four multi-run innings, their best was a four-run five-hit third inning. Gunner Gouldsmith and Ali Camarillo had back-to-back two-run doubles. Lansing's first five batters reached in that frame against Loons starter Sterling Patick.

- The Loons had four one-run innings. Emil Morales went opposite field with a 353 foot solo home run in the seventh. Morales mashed two home runs in the series.

- Eduardo Quintero extended his franchise-best on-base streak to 32 games. He singled in the first inning and doubled in the third inning.

- Davis Chastain now has 4.1 innings consecutive scoreless, he struck out two in the eighth.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons won the series four games to two. They are 4-1-1 in home series in 2026.

Up Next

The Loons will hit the road and play seven games in a six-day span against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Their next game is Tuesday June 9th, with a first pitch at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Loons hold a 1.5 game lead in the Midwest League East standings, the first half ends on June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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