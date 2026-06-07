TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-32) vs. Lake County Captains (31-24)

Sunday, June 7 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 57 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (1-1, 36.1 IP, 5.20 ERA) vs. LHP Franklin Gómez (2-1, 48.2 IP, 2.77 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne left-hander Jamie Hitt produced the second TinCaps quality start of the season on Sunday against South Bend. The southpaw fired 6 Ã¢..." innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. His 96 pitches and innings pitched were the most thrown in an outing by a TinCap this season. Hitt owns the other quality start for Fort Wayne in 2026, which came back on June 10 against Beloit. The former Oklahoma Sooner took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin. The lefty garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. Those 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska.

LOOKING AHEAD: The TinCaps will make the trip to Day Air Ballpark this coming week to take on the Dayton Dragons. Fort Wayne is coming off a series split at home against Dayton the week of May 19-24. It was the first of three series between the clubs this season, and it featured the TinCaps first walk-off home run in nearly two seasons. First baseman Jack Costello launched a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning in the 3-2 comeback win on May 22 of that first series. The round-tripper was Costello's fifth of the year and first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin. Dayton will return to Parkview Field for the final home series of the regular season, the week of August 25-30, making it the second consecutive season where the TinCaps have hosted the Dragons to conclude their home schedule.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his ninth home run of the season on Saturday. Verdugo now has 23 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for seventh in career home runs. It was the second extra-base hit of the night for the 21-year-old, as he also collected his fifth double of the campaign in the first frame. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 7 of Verdugo's 8 home runs in 2026 have come on the road. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in his last 19 games and has a hit in 9 of his last 10.

CUNNINGHAM MAKING HISTORY: TinCaps outfielder Jake Cunningham tied a franchise record, hitting three home runs. Cunningham is the 4th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit three long balls in a contest, being the first to do so since Robert Hassell III did so in 2021. Hassell's was the first by a TinCap since Jonathan Galvez hit three on July 22, 2010, vs. Peoria. The only Wizard to accomplish the feat was Jon Benick (July 3, 2002, vs. Quad Cities). Cunningham had as many home runs on Friday as he did in 76 games in High-A Aberdeen in 2025 and is now second in the Midwest League this season with 13. The 23-year-old began the scoring with a three-run home run in the first, then followed it up with a two-run blast in the third, and capped it off with a solo home run in the fifth. The total distance of the three home runs was 1,184 feet, 22.4% of a mile.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne slugger Jake Cunningham drove in a career-high 6 runs off his three long balls on Friday night. His 13 home runs are the most on the team and rank second in the Midwest League. Among hitters with as many plate appearances in the league dating back to May 26, Cunningham leads the pack in home runs (6) and is slashing .263/.364/.763 with a 1.127 OPS. The former 5th round pick of the Orioles has all 3 multi-homer games for a TinCap this season, with two of them coming against Lake County. The only other game of his playing career was in college with UNC Charlotte on May 15, 2022, at Florida Atlantic.

TOUGH BREAK: Cunningham's three-home run performance was one of two in the Midwest League Friday night. Beloit's Carlos Sanchez powered the fourth three-home run game in franchise history and second this season, driving in four runs. Despite the historical performances, both Fort Wayne and Beloit dropped their contests. It is the first-ever recorded time in affiliated baseball that two players on the same day have hit 3+ home runs and their team lost. Minor League data dates back to 2005, with MLB data dating back to 1901. The feat of a player hitting 3+ home runs and their team still losing has happened 82 times in MiLB since 2005, and six times in the Midwest League. Both performances last night were the first since the league moved to High-A. No MiLB player since at least 2005 has hit 4 HR in a game and the team still lost; it has happened twice in MLB history.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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