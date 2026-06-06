TinCaps Game Information: June 6 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on June 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-31) vs. Lake County Captains (30-24)

Saturday, June 6 | Parkview Field | 6:35 PM | Game 56 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-4, 37.0 IP, 4.08 ERA) vs. RHP Braylon Doughty (1-3, 37.2 IP, 3.82 ERA)

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CUNNINGHAM MAKING HISTORY: TinCaps outfielder Jake Cunningham tied a franchise record, hitting three home runs. Cunningham is the 4th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit three long balls in a contest, being the first to do so since Robert Hassell III did so in 2021. Hassell's was the first by a TinCap since Jonathan Galvez hit three on July 22, 2010, vs. Peoria. The only Wizard to accomplish the feat was Jon Benick (July 3, 2002, vs. Quad Cities). Cunningham had as many home runs on Friday as he did in 76 games in High-A Aberdeen in 2025 and is now second in the Midwest League this season with 13. The 23-year-old began the scoring with a three-run home run in the first, then followed it up with a two-run blast in the third, and capped it off with a solo home run in the fifth. The total distance of the three home runs was 1,184 feet, 22.4% of a mile.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne slugger Jake Cunningham drove in a career-high 6 runs off his three long balls on Friday night. His 13 home runs are the most on the team and rank second in the Midwest League. Among hitters with as many plate appearances in the league dating back to May 26, Cunningham leads the pack in home runs (6) and is slashing .294/.400/.853 with a 1.253 OPS. The former 5th round pick of the Orioles has all 3 multi-homer games for a TinCap this season, with two of them coming against Lake County. The only other of his playing career was in college with UNC Charlotte on May 15, 2022, at Florida Atlantic.

TOUGH BREAK: Cunningham's three-home run performance was one of two in the Midwest League Friday night. Beloit's Carlos Sanchez powered the fourth three-home run game in franchise history and second this season, driving in four runs. Despite the historical performances, both Fort Wayne and Beloit dropped their contests. It is the first-ever recorded time in affiliated baseball that two players on the same day have hit 3+ home runs and their team lost. Minor League data dates back to 2005, with MLB data dating back to 1901. The feat of a player hitting 3+ home runs and their team still losing has happened 82 times in MiLB since 2005, and six times in the Midwest League. Both performances last night were the first since the league moved to High-A. No MiLB player since at least 2005 has hit 4 HR in a game and the team still lost; it has happened twice in MLB history.

JD JUST DOING IT: TinCap infielder Justin DeCriscio finished Friday night going 3-for-5 at the plate, his third multi-hit showing in High-A in his 19 games played. DeCriscio played hero Tuesday night with his walk-off single to complete the 6-5 comeback. The 2025 10th-round pick of the Padres slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026 and had a hit in 19 of his final 22 games with the Storm, leading up to his promotion. DeCriscio has eight hits in his last four games, which includes a three-hit performance in last Sunday's series finale at South Bend.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: Fort Wayne outfielder Kavares Tears clobbered his fifth home run of the season on Thursday, his second in as many games. The 454-foot shot to center field is the longest recorded home run hit by a TinCap this season. The former fourth-round pick of the Padres has three long balls against Lake County this season, with the first coming on April 14, his first at the High-A level. Tears later added a triple in the ninth frame, and now has 4 extra-base hits in his last 4 games. The 23-year-old also has a hit in six of his last eight games and has driven in 15 runs in his last 13.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS: The City of Fort Wayne announced Thursday that the top of the Harrison Square parking garage that's attached to Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne will be the location for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with ticketed fans being able to watch the display. Tickets will be sold even after the end of the game for fans hoping to watch the fireworks display. The top six highest single-game attendances in franchise history are all on the Fourth of July, and the 250th anniversary of American Independence is on the brink of breaking the TinCaps' single-game attendance record of 9,508.







Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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