Fort Wayne Comes up Short in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their fifth straight game on Sunday afternoon, losing 3-2 to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate).

The Captains (32-24) scored a pair of runs in the first inning without collecting a hit. After a hit batter, Jace LaViolette (No. 7 Guardians prospect) laid down a bunt and reached after an errant throw sailed to right field, moving Dean Curley (No. 12 Guardians prospect) to third. A fielder's choice brought home the first run before an errant throw brought in the second.

Fort Wayne (24-33) answered with a solo home run from designated hitter Jake Cunningham in the first inning. Cunningham finished the series with four long balls, three of which came on Friday night. The 23-year-old outfielder ranks second in the Midwest League with 14 this season.

Second baseman Rosman Verdugo singled in the sixth frame and now has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Verdugo has reached base in 20 straight contests, the third stretch by a TinCap this season where that feat has been accomplished in 2026.

Lake County collected its fifth-straight win and has won 14 of its last 18 games, with starter Franklin Gomez going five innings. The southpaw allowed two runs on four hits and struck out a season-high eight in his second start against the TinCaps this week. Second baseman Tommy Hawke finished the contest going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Hawke has reached base safely in his last 25 games.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 9 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- Dragons Probable Starter: TBD

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Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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