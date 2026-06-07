Sunday Rainout in Cedar Rapids

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Sunday's series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Cedar Rapids Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium was halted in the bottom of the second inning due to heavy rain. The game could not be restarted on Sunday. Since this was the final meeting of the first half between the teams, the game will not resume or be rescheduled.

The rain washed away homers by Jay Thomason for the Kernels and Marco Dinges for Wisconsin.

This marks the third canceled game of the season for Wisconsin and the third game in the last four attempts to play on Sunday to have been rained out.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday night to host the Great Lakes Loons in the first game of a seven-game series at Neuroscience Group Field. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:40pm.

Tuesday is our first Girls Night out presented by Stacey Hennessey & Co. - Acre Realty. The Dine & Unwind Ticket Package for this game is sold out. Make sure you don't miss our next Girls Night Out Dine & Unwind Ticket Package on July 7 by purchasing your package at this link. There will still be special vendors set up around the stadium for this game. Also, Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presents Bang for Your Buck Night on June 9 with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise the game starting at 6:30pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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