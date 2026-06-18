Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 23-28

Published on June 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers celebrate America's Dairyland as only they can. Udder Tuggers Weekend is back during the upcoming homestand against the Cedar Rapids Kernels from June 23 through 28. There will be promotions with a dairy theme until the cows come home!

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 at 6:40pm; Pride Night; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: Baseball is for everyone and the Timber Rattlers are hosting their annual Pride Night to start the series. Tito's Handmade Vodka presents Bark in the Park Night with the left field grass seating area set aside for our canine friends. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to Hope Highway Dog Rescue for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Bang for Your Buck Night sponsored by Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance has Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health: Face it. You want to see some afternoon baseball in June at Neuroscience Group Field. Fans who are 55 or older can take advantage of Network Health's Silver Foxes Deal, a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat for $28. This offer is also available to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND: JUNE 25-28 - Players and coaches will wear their 2026 Udder Tuggers jerseys for all four games of Udder Tuggers weekend. These jerseys are available in an online auction at this link. Proceeds from the auction will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Rattlers. Make sure you don't miss out on the latest Udder Tuggers gear in the Snake Pit Team Store by shopping online or at the ballpark.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 at 6:40pm - Udder Tuggers Game #1; Udder Tuggers Car Decal Giveaway courtesy of Blue Print Service Company; Postgame Fireworks presented by Thrivent; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company: Udder Tuggers Weekend begins with a bang! There is an Udder Tuggers Car Decal giveaway for the first 1,000 fans into the stadium courtesy of Blue Print Service Company. Craft Brews & Brats Night provides plenty of sustenance with brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3, and craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company. Thrivent presents a special Thursday night postgame fireworks display!

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Game #2; Jacob Misioroski Udder Tuggers Jersey Giveaway presented by CoVantage Credit Union; Fireworks presented by Milk Source; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Jacob Misiorowski pitched in an Udder Tuggers game in 2023 and has developed into one of the best pitchers in MLB by 2026. We can't guarantee that level of improvement for you, but you can wear an Udder Tuggers Jersey just like Misiorowski's if you are one of the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark courtesy of CoVantage Credit Union on this night. There are fireworks courtesy of Milk Source ready to go after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Game #3; Udder Tuggers Hat Giveaway sponsored by FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative; Fireworks presented by Sadoff Iron & Metal Company; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: You need to protect yourself from the sun and you want to look cool doing it, right? Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates for this game and receive an Udder Tuggers Baseball Hat sponsored by FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative. The Saturday night fireworks display is presented by Sadoff Iron & Metal Company. Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under happens after fireworks and is presented by Meijer.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28 at 1:10pm; Udder Tuggers Game #4; Brice Turang Udder Tuggers Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Best Western & Sport-O-Motive; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Brice Turang was a member of our first Wisconsin Udder Tuggers team in 2019. It is appropriate that Turang closes out this Udder Tuggers Weekend as a bobblehead giveaway presented by Best Western & Sport-O-Motive. Make sure your bobblehead collection adds this one by being one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the series finale. Fans will be allowed on our pasture from noon to 12:30pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.