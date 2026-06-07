Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:15 PM at West Michigan)

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 7, 2026 l Game # 57

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 2:15 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (31-25) at West Michigan Whitecaps (19-37)

RH Reynardo Cruz (1-1, 5.19) vs. LH Tarik Skubal (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 8, West Michigan 3 (all games at West Michigan).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 31-25, third place in MWL East Division, 3 games behind first place Great Lakes with 10 to play.

Last Game: Saturday: West Michigan 11, Dayton 3. The Whitecaps scored runs in each of the first five innings, building an 11-1 lead through the fifth. Dayton collected eight hits including four in the final inning. Peyton Stovall led the Dayton attack with two hits including a double and two RBI.

Current Series at West Michigan (6/2-6/7): West Michigan 3, Dayton 2. The Whitecaps have outscored the Dragons 35-31. Dayton team stats in the series: .254 batting avg. (.214 with runners in scor. pos.); 10 HR, 5 SB, 7.17 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are three games out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 10 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County has moved into second place, 2 1/2 games out of first. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

The Dragons 10 remaining first half games and their opponent records: 1 at West Michigan (19-37); 6 vs. Fort Wayne (24-32); 3 at Peoria (29-27).

Since April 28 (36 games), the Dragons are batting .268 with 48 home runs and an .822 OPS. They have 331 hits (9.2 per game) and 124 extra base hits (3.4 per game) since April 28, second most in the MWL behind Peoria in both categories.

The next Dayton win will be their 32 nd of the year. In 2025, the Dragons picked up their 32 nd win on August 2.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 35 G (4/29-present) is batting .357, 8 HR, 12 2B, and 37 RBI with a 1.121 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .325.

Alfredo Duno in his last 26 G (5/3-present) is batting .303, 10 HR, 6 2B, 19 RBI, to raise his avg. from .203 to .258 (3 for 23, 2 HR, 13 SO in current WM set).

Carlos Sanchez in his last 19 G is batting .347, 3 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 24 R, .995 OPS. For the year, he leads the MWL in hits (66) while batting .319.

Kien Vu has reached base 25 times in his last 12 G, going 13 for 41 (.317) with 1 HR, 3 2B, 2 3B, 6 BB, and 6 HBP.

Peyton Stovall in his last 6 G is 6 for 17 (.353) with 3 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, and 8 RBI.

Jacob Friend in his first 5 G with Dayton is 6 for 18 (.333), 1 HR. He was the Florida State League Player of the Month in April this year with Daytona.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (36) and hits (39). Since 5/1, he is batting .359 (3rd in MWL), 8 HR (tied-5 th in MWL), 1.141 OPS (3rd in MWL). In his last 9 G, Graham has 4 HR, 18 RBI, and a .424 batting average (14 for 33).

--Alfredo Duno has been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for May. In 22 games in May, Duno batted .338 with eight home runs, six doubles, and 17 RBI while posting a slugging percentage of .713 with an OPS of 1.188. He went 27-for-80 in the month.

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (5 th), doubles (tied 3 rd), and extra base hits (tied-8 th).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, June 9 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 3.98)

Wednesday, June 10 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-1, 3.97)

Series continues through Sunday, June 14

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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