Skubal and Whitecaps Top Dragons 8-0 on Sunday; Dragons Remain 3 Games out of First Place

Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Detroit Tigers all-star Tarik Skubal tossed five scoreless innings on an injury rehabilitation assignment as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Dayton Dragons 8-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Whitecaps won four of six games in the series. The Dragons were shutout for only the third time this season and the first time since May 1st.

Despite the loss, the Dragons remained three games behind first place Great Lakes in the East Division first half race with nine games to play. Lake County is in second place, one and one-half games behind Great Lakes.

Game Recap: Tarik Skubal, back on the mound for the first time since he pitched for the Tigers on April 29, was outstanding in his return from an elbow injury. Skubal allowed only two base runners over five innings without allowing a runner past first base. He gave up two singles and no walks, striking out six. He threw 54 pitches including 44 strikes, leaving the game with a 6-0 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked five and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Whitecaps took the lead before the first out was recorded in the bottom of the first inning. With a man on base, Jackson Strong connected on his third home run of the series to give West Michigan a quick 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps added two more runs in the third and two in the fifth to take command with a 6-0 lead.

The Dragons had only six hits and rarely threatened to score. They advanced only two runners as far as second base against West Michigan pitching. Victor Acosta was 2 for 3 to lead the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (31-26) do not play on Monday. They will return home to host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-33) in the start to a six-game series on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026

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