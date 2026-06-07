Whitecaps Build Big Lead Early, Top Dragons, 11-3
Published on June 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Grand Rapids, Mich. -The West Michigan Whitecaps scored runs in each of the first five innings on the way to an 11-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night.
With the loss, the Dragons fell to three games behind first place Great Lakes in the East Division first half race with 10 games to play. Lake County jumped ahead of the Dragons into second place, two and one-half games behind Great Lakes, as the Captains won their fourth straight game against Fort Wayne.
Game Recap: West Michigan jumped out to an early 6-1 lead, scoring one run in the first inning, two in the second, and three in the third.
The Whitecaps added a single run in the fourth and then broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning to take an 11-1 lead. Jackson Strong connected on a three-run home run in the fifth to highlight the inning.
Dragons starting pitcher Ovis Portes (1-2) was charged with the loss. He worked three and one-third innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
The Dragons finished the night with eight hits including four in the ninth inning. Peyton Stovall was 2 for 4 including a double with two runs batted in. Victor Acosta also had a run-scoring single for Dayton. Two of the three Dragons runs came in the ninth.
West Michigan has won three of the first five games in the series that concludes on Sunday.
Up Next: The Dragons (31-25) conclude their six-game series in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the Whitecaps (19-37) on Sunday afternoon at 2:15 pm. Reynardo Cruz (1-1, 5.19) will start for Dayton against Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, the American League Cy Young Award winner in both 2024 and '25. Skubal is on an injury rehabilitation assignment with West Michigan.
Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2026
- Four-Run Fourth Lifts Kernels Past Timber Rattlers, 7-6 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Figueroa Homers; Bandits Out-Blasted by Cubs - Quad Cities River Bandits
- 'Caps Slay Dragons, 11-3 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Clobber Quad Cities, 13-2, to Win Seven-Game Series - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Post 16 Runs and 19 Hits, Season-Bests in Both in 16-6 Rout - Great Lakes Loons
- Odle, Chiefs Shut out Beloit for Fifth Straight Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs Clobber Quad Cities, 13-2, to Win Seven-Game Series - South Bend Cubs
- Cedar Rapids Foils Wisconsin's Power Display - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Romp Past Lugnuts, 16-6 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Whitecaps Build Big Lead Early, Top Dragons, 11-3 - Dayton Dragons
- Fort Wayne Falters Late in Saturday Night Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: June 6 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:15 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Whitecaps Build Big Lead Early, Top Dragons, 11-3
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:15 PM at West Michigan)
- Dragons Lose Lead in 9th, Fall to West Michigan, 11-10
- Dragons Alfredo Duno Named Reds MiLB Player of the Month for May
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for June 5 (At West Michigan, 6:50 PM)