Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:15 PM at West Michigan)

Published on June 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 6, 2026 l Game # 56

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 7:15 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (31-24) at West Michigan Whitecaps (18-37)

RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 7.20) vs. RH Rayner Castillo (0-5, 6.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 8, West Michigan 2 (all games at West Michigan).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 31-24, second place in MWL East Division, 2 games behind first place Great Lakes with 11 to play.

Last Game: Friday: West Michigan 11, Dayton 10. The Whitecaps scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth and three more in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off win as they evened the series at two wins apiece. Carter Graham had two home runs including a grand slam for Dayton. Kien Vu had two hits and scored three runs.

Current Series at West Michigan (6/2-6/7): Dayton 2, West Michigan 2. The Dragons have outscored the Whitecaps, 28-24. Dayton team stats in the series: .259 batting avg. (.194 with runners in scor. pos.); 10 HR, 5 SB, 5.97 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons are two games out of first place, trailing Great Lakes, in the East Division playoff race with 11 games to play in the First Half. The Dragons also have secured the tie-breaker over the Loons should the teams finish with identical records. Lake County is 2 1/2 games out of first. The Dragons have not won a First Half division title since 2007.

The Dragons 11 remaining first half games and their opponent records: 2 at West Michigan (18-37); 6 vs. Fort Wayne (24-31); 3 at Peoria (28-27).

The Dragons have won four of their last six games and six of their last nine.

Since April 28 (35 games), the Dragons are batting .269 with 48 home runs and an .826 OPS. They have 323 hits (9.2 per game) and 121 extra base hits (3.5 per game) since April 28, second most in the MWL behind Peoria in both categories.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 34 G (4/29-present) is batting .363, 8 HR, 12 2B, and 37 RBI with a 1.127 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .329.

Alfredo Duno in his last 25 G (5/3-present) is batting .319, 10 HR, 6 2B, 19 RBI, to raise his avg. from .203 to .266 (3 for 18, 2 HR, 10 SO in current WM set).

Carlos Sanchez in his last 18 G is batting .343, 3 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 24 R, .989 OPS. For the year, he leads the MWL in hits (65) while batting .317.

Kien Vu has reached base 22 times in his last 11 G, going 12 for 38 (.316) with 1 HR, 2 2B, 2 3B, 5 BB, and 5 HBP.

Peyton Stovall in his last 5 G is 4 for 13 (.308) with 3 HR, 1 3B, and 6 RBI.

Jacob Friend in his first 4 G with Dayton is 5 for 14 (.357), 1 HR. He was the Florida State League Player of the Month in April this year with Daytona.

-- Since May 1, Carter Graham leads the MWL in RBI (36) and hits (39). Since 5/1, he is batting .365 (2nd in MWL), 8 HR (tied-4 th in MWL), 1.149 OPS (2nd in MWL). In his last 8 G, Graham has 4 HR, 18 RBI, and a .452 batting average (14 for 31).

--Alfredo Duno has been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for May. In 22 games in May, Duno batted .338 with eight home runs, six doubles, and 17 RBI while posting a slugging percentage of .713 with an OPS of 1.188. He went 27-for-80 in the month.

-- Carlos Sanchez for the full season is among the MWL leaders in hits (1 st), runs (2 nd), batting average (5 th), doubles (tied 3 rd), and extra base hits (tied 7 th).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, June 7 (2:15 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (1-1, 5.19) at West Michigan LH Tarik Skubal (no record)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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