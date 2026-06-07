Loons Post 16 Runs and 19 Hits, Season-Bests in Both in 16-6 Rout
Published on June 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - All 10 players that batted for the Great Lakes Loons (33-21) earned a hit in a lopsided lashing of the Lansing Lugnuts (24-32) 16-6 on an 80-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond. The Loons earned the series win tonight.
- The Loons best inning of the night was a seven-run sixth inning. 13 batters came up to the plate in the frame.
- Seven of the 10 Great Lakes battered earned an RBI, Eduardo Guerrero led Great Lakes with five. His two-run single punctuated the sixth inning. Guerrero started the scoring with an RBI single in the first and two sac flies in the fourth and fifth.
- Eduardo Quintero made history extending his on-base streak to 31 games, the longest ever by a Loon. Quintero had four RBI tonight, his run producing double in the fifth extended the streak and brought home two runs.
- Nico Perez reached three times driving in three runs. He lined a Tzu-Chen Sha first-pitch into center field in the fourth. He added a two-run double off the center field fence in the sixth inning.
- Great Lakes pitching struck out 12 with Lansing leaving eight on base. Justin Chambers struck out four over 1.2 innings. Robby Porco earned the win tossing 1.2 innings permitting one run.
- Kole Myers reached in four of his five plate appearances and Chuck Davalan delivered three singles with an RBI.
Rounding Things Out
The 19 hits best the previous season-high of 18 hits by the Loons in a 11-4 win over Peoria on April 28th.
Up Next
Tomorrow Sunday, June 7th is the series finale between the Loons and Lugnuts. Sunday is for the Kids. It's Kids Fest presented by MyMichiganHealth, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw and the ZOOperstars will perform throughout the game. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2026
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- Cubs Clobber Quad Cities, 13-2, to Win Seven-Game Series - South Bend Cubs
- Loons Post 16 Runs and 19 Hits, Season-Bests in Both in 16-6 Rout - Great Lakes Loons
- Odle, Chiefs Shut out Beloit for Fifth Straight Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs Clobber Quad Cities, 13-2, to Win Seven-Game Series - South Bend Cubs
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- Fort Wayne Falters Late in Saturday Night Loss - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Game Information: June 6 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
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