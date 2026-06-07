Kernels and Timber Rattlers Canceled Sunday
Published on June 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Sunday's game, June 7, between the Kernels and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, has been canceled due to weather and will not be made up. Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Lansing Tuesday at 6:05.
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Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2026
- 'Caps Take Series in Skubal's Dominant Return - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lugnuts Win 13-4 in Series Finale - Great Lakes Loons
- Pineda Collects 5 of Nuts' 20 Hits in 13-4 Rout - Lansing Lugnuts
- Skubal and Whitecaps Top Dragons 8-0 on Sunday; Dragons Remain 3 Games out of First Place - Dayton Dragons
- Fort Wayne Comes up Short in Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels and Timber Rattlers Canceled Sunday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Sunday Rainout in Cedar Rapids - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits, Cubs Washed out Sunday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:15 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
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Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels and Timber Rattlers Canceled Sunday
- Four-Run Fourth Lifts Kernels Past Timber Rattlers, 7-6
- Houston's Two Home Runs Power Kernels Past Timber Rattlers, 8-3
- Timber Rattlers Score Early, Hold on Late, Best Kernels 8-5
- Wisconsin Slugs Past Cedar Rapids 10-4