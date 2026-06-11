Becerra Transferred to 7-Day IL
Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Christian Becerra has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a left ankle sprain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with nine on the injured list.
Check out the Cedar Rapids Kernels Statistics
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