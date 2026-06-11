Becerra Transferred to 7-Day IL

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Christian Becerra has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a left ankle sprain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with nine on the injured list.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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