TinCaps Game Information: June 11 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-35) @ Dayton Dragons (33-26)

Thursday, June 11 | Day Air Ballpark | 7:05 PM | Game 60 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (2-1, 41.1 IP, 2.40 ERA) vs. RHP David Lorduy (0-0, 8.2 IP, 5.19 ERA)

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TIME TO BREAK OUT OF A SLUMP: Fort Wayne is currently on a season-worst 7-game losing streak. It is the 13th time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) that Fort Wayne has lost 7 or more in a row, and the seventh time since Fort Wayne moved to High-A in 2021. The longest losing streak in franchise history (1993-present) is 13, dating from June 28 to July 11, 2014. The TinCaps tied a franchise second-worst record of 9-straight last season from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, being swept by the Dayton Dragons before dropping 5 of 6 to West Michigan to end the season. Across this current stretch, Fort Wayne has a -46 run differential, allowing 74 runs. The run differential is the worst in baseball, while the runs allowed are second-worst, only behind the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap Brandon Valenzuela played hero for the Blue Jays on Tuesday with his walk-off RBI single against the Phillies. Valenzuela launched his 3rd home run in his last 4 starts two days before in a 6-4 win on Sunday. Valenzuela became the 236th player in Fort Wayne Minor League history to make his MLB debut on April 5 and was the first former TinCap to make his debut in 2026. He played in 153 games with the TinCaps spanning from 2021 to 2023, with his longest stint coming in 2022 when he logged time in 99 games with the franchise. The 25-year-old is slashing .252/.336/.463 with a .799 OPS in 45 games this year.

ROUND ll: The TinCaps make their lone trip this season to Day Air Ballpark to start a six-game series. The two clubs split their first series of the season, May 19-24 at Parkview Field. The set featured the TinCaps first walk-off home run in nearly two seasons. First baseman Jack Costello launched a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning in the 3-2 comeback win on May 22 of that first series. The round-tripper was Costello's fifth of the year and first walk-off blast for Fort Wayne since Joshua Mears did so on June 21, 2024, against Wisconsin. Dayton will return to Parkview Field for the final home series of the regular season, the week of August 25-30, making it the second consecutive season where the TinCaps have hosted the Dragons to conclude their home schedule.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans had both extra-base hits for the TinCaps on Tuesday and has hits in four-straight following his single on Wednesday. Evans has a hit in 10 of his last 12 games and has nine multi-hit showings so far this season. Evans collected his second home run at the High-A level on Saturday at home against Lake County. Both home runs for Evans this season have come at Parkview Field after he did not leave the yard in 27 games with the club to end 2025.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his ninth home run of the season on Saturday. Verdugo now has 23 across his TinCaps career, passing Fernando Tatis Jr. for seventh in career home runs, and is two shy of Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for sixth. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 7 of Verdugo's 9 home runs in 2026 have come on the road. The 21-year-old had his 21-game on-base streak cut on Wednesday, the third such on-base streak by a TinCap this season.

MAKING HISTORY: TinCaps outfielder Jake Cunningham tied a franchise record, hitting three home runs on Friday night. Cunningham is the 4th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit three long balls in a contest, being the first to do so since Robert Hassell III did so in 2021. Hassell's was the first by a TinCap since Jonathan Galvez hit three on July 22, 2010, vs. Peoria. The only Wizard to accomplish the feat was Jon Benick (July 3, 2002, vs. Quad Cities). Cunningham had as many home runs on Friday as he did in 76 games in High-A Aberdeen in 2025 and is now second in the Midwest League with 14. The 23-year-old began the scoring with a three-run home run in the first, then followed it up with a two-run blast in the third, and capped it off with a solo home run in the fifth. The total distance of the three home runs was 1,184 feet, 22.4% of a mile.

TUCK'S THE MAN: Fort Wayne flamethrower Tucker Musgrove has struck out 32 batters across 15 innings pitched out of the bullpen. The No. 9 Padres prospect has the highest K/9 rate (19.20) in all of Major or Minor League Baseball among arms with at least 10 IP. The 2023 seventh-round pick has allowed two runs across his last 11 appearances. Musgrove has 25 strikeouts and walked 6 across this stretch, giving him a 4.17 K/BB ratio. His 1.54 ERA ranks 12th among Midwest League bullpen arms with as many innings tossed since the stretch started on April 29.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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