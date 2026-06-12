GAME STORY: Cubs and Chiefs Washed Away in 7th Inning Thursday Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Due to inclement weather, Thursday night's South Bend Cubs game against the Peoria Chiefs has been deemed complete in the 7th inning, and the rest of the game has been washed away. Peoria led South Bend 16-7 when the two teams were called off the field by the umpires, and that is the final score of the game.

South Bend has still taken two of the first three games in this week's series. Also, due to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Great Lakes Loons having their doubleheader postponed in Appleton, Wisconsin tonight, one of those games has officially been cancelled. Due to the cancellation, South Bend's magic number to win the Midwest League West Division first-half sits at two.

Thursday night's game began with a four-run 1st inning for Peoria, but quickly, South Bend answered in the bottom of the 2nd thanks to a Drew Bowser three-run home run. Bowser has now homered in three of his last four games at Four Winds Field.

As the game followed a similar script, the teams continued to exchange runs at a high clip, as the Cubs and Chiefs each scored twice in the 3rd inning. South Bend picked up its two tallies in the 3rd thanks to RBI singles by Josiah Hartshorn and Miguel Useche.

Peoria saved their biggest rallies for the middle innings, scoring six times in the top of the 4th, and then four times in the top of the 6th.

South Bend got a couple runs back in the bottom of the 5th, when Hartshorn hammered his sixth home run with the Cubs in just 15 games played.

After Grayson Moore tossed a shutout top of the 7th inning, the managers met with the umpires, as well as team officials, and deemed that the game should be stopped with severe weather in the area.

The Cubs and Chiefs will play their normally scheduled Friday night game at 7:05 PM EST. Right-hander Jostin Florentino will make the start for South Bend.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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