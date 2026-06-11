Lugnuts Stun Kernels 9-8 in 10 Innings

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lugnuts scored two in the ninth and one in the tenth to rally back and win game two of the series over the Kernels 9-8 in 10 innings Wednesday night.

After a win in the series opener, Lansing didn't waste time getting on the board on Wednesday. Carlos Pacheco led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to left to jump the Lugnuts in front 1-0.

Cedar Rapids countered in the top of the second. A Yasser Mercedes double put a runner on for Quinn McDaniel, who blasted his first home run as a Kernel, a two-run shot the opposite way to leap Cedar Rapids ahead 2-1.

Lansing grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the inning. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with no one out. After a wild pitch tied the game, a Gunner Gouldsmith RBI groundout put the Lugnuts back in the lead 3-2.

The Kernels pulled even in the top of the third. Singles by Andy Lugo and Marek Houston put runners on the corners for Eduardo Tait, who bounced into a double play, tying the game 3-3.

The Lugnuts again respond, this time in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, a single and a walk put two on for Gouldsmith, who crushed a three-run homer to put Lansing back in the lead 6-3. After a Pacheco single, rain rolled into Lansing and sent the game into a delay. After a 1:07 delay, Sam Rochard got the final out of the fourth and kept the deficit 6-3.

In the seventh, Cedar Rapids punched back. Danny De Andrade tripled to begin the inning, and after a catcher's interference put runners on the corners, Houston made it 6-4 with a sacrifice fly. With a runner still on, the next batter, Tait, lined a home run to right to tie the game 6-6.

An inning later, the Kernels took the lead. Mercedes singled to begin the eighth and moved into scoring position for De Andrade on an error. De Andrade singled in Mercedes to lift Cedar Rapids in front 7-6. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, De Andrade scored on a sacrifice fly to double the lead to 8-6.

But Lansing would not go away quietly. An error and two walks loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth. After a fielder's choice pulled the Lugnuts within one, Myles Naylor tied the game at 8-8 with a two-out single to send the game to extras.

After the Kernels went down scoreless in the top of the tenth, C.J. Pittaro singled to lead off the bottom of the inning, plating the winning run and propelling Lansing to the 9-8 win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 28-30 on the season and to 0-2 to begin the series in Lansing. Game three of the set is scheduled for Thursday at 6:05. Riley Quick gets the start opposite Zane Taylor.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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