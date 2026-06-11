Fifth Inning Dooms Chiefs in Late-Night Loss to South Bend

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN - In a game that started after 9:20 pm local time due to rain, the Chiefs surrendered three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and fell 5-3 to South Bend on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field.

The loss drops Peoria to 30-29, eight games back of the first-place Cubs with eight games remaining in the first half of the season.

By rule, the contest was limited to seven innings with first pitch occurring after 9pm local time.

The Chiefs sprinted out of the gate after the delayed start. For the third time this season, Jesús Báez started the game with a leadoff home run - his 12th longball overall on the year. Later in the frame, Josh Kross floated an RBI single to shallow left to grow the lead to 2-0.

Nate Dohm worked scoreless innings in the first and second before South Bend tied the game in the third. Kane Kepley walked with one out, then Josiah Hartshorn popped a game-tying two-run home run to right field.

The Cubs took their first lead of the contest in a decisive three-run fifth inning in which they sent eight men to the plate and tallied three hits - capped off by a two-RBI double from Jose Escobar. The runs were charged to Jawilme Ramírez, who had allowed just one earned run in his prior seven appearances.

Down 5-2 in the sixth, the Chiefs mustered a response off the bat of Báez, as he drove in Cameron Nickens on an RBI single. However, Peoria left two runners on base. Peoria ended the game 2-12 with runners in scoring position.

South Bend reliever Kevin Valdez wrapped up an outstanding performance with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, earning the win by pitching five innings of one-run, eight strikeout ball.

The series continues on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. central time with Cardinals No. 10 prospect Tanner Franklin scheduled to start on the mound. Fans can tune into the hometown audio call on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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