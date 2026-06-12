Thursday's Wisconsin/Great Lakes Doubleheader Rained Out

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Rain continues to torment the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Great Lakes Loons. Thursday's doubleheader between the Midwest League teams that was set for Neuroscience Group Field has been rained out. The teams have scheduled a new twinbill for Friday night.

Fans with tickets for Thursday may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another Timber Rattlers regular season home game during 2026 at this link. The exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers will do their best to a get a seat that is close and comparable to the original ticket. You may choose any game for the rest of the 2026 regular season.

There will be two seven-inning games scheduled for Friday with a single admission price. The gates to the stadium will open at 4:00pm with game one starting at 4:30pm. There will be approximately thirty to forty minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two. Please note that the Loons will be the home team in game two of the doubleheader on Friday since it is the makeup game from a rainout at Dow Diamond on May 24.

Friday is the only doubleheader that can be played over the final three days of this series. The first game of Thursday's doubleheader that was rained out has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Friday night is Granjeros Night with a special giveaway to commemorate the #1 prospect in baseball and the Hispanic heritage of our great game. The first 1,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a Jesús Made Los Granjeros de Wisconsin jersey courtesy of Boldt. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Los Granjeros de Wisconsin jerseys for one of the games on Friday.

There are fireworks courtesy of Menn Law ready to go after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several opportunities to follow the action. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast of both games starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 4:10pm. The Spot Green Bay 32 will have the television broadcast for the nightcap of the doubleheader. Bally Sports Live will have both games on their app, too.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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