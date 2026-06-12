River Bandits, Sky Carp Rained out Thursday

Published on June 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Beloit, Wisconsin - Tonight's 6:05 p.m. game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

The contest will be made up as part of straight doubleheader tomorrow, June 11, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2026

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